Senators To Be Sworn In For Impeachment Trial
Every U.S. Senator will be sworn in Thursday as jurors in the impeachment trial of President Trump.
This comes after the House delivered two articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday.
The House voted largely along party lines to deliver the articles and approved seven democrats as impeachment managers who will serve as the prosecution.
The President's defense team is expected to be led by White House Counsel Pat Cipolonne.
This week, House democrats released what they call new evidence for their case from Lev Parnas--an associate of President Trump's lawyer Rudi Giuliani.
Parnas said U.S. aid was withheld as he, Giuliani, and others demanded action.
Parnas said he wants to testify in the impeachment trial.
He's currently out on bond after pleading not guilty over unrelated campaign finance charges.
Opening arguments in the trial are expected to begin early next week.