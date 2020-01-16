Sentence Commutation Recommended For Nearly 150 More Oklahoma Inmates
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended reduced punishments for 149 non violent drug offenders out of the 212 eligible this Wednesday.
Their cases will now go to Governor Kevin Stitt for consideration.
This latest commutation includes inmates who were not among the initial 527 that were eligible back in November.
The inmates who are on this new docket were all serving time for simple drug possession only.
Like the Oklahoma's historic mass commutation in November, this round of recommendations by the pardon and parole board is all made possible by House Bill 1269. The criminal justice reform bill turned simple drug possession misdemeanors and minor property crimes retroactive.
The Pardon and Parole Board along with the Department of Corrections are offering transition fairs, to help commuted inmates readjust to life after prison.
Governor Stitt previously stated that these rounds of commutations aren't over.
The Pardon and Parole Board will be holding another docket hearing in March for eligible inmates.