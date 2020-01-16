News
Deputies Arrest 5th Suspect In Gang-Related Tulsa Murder
Thursday, January 16th 2020, 10:21 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has made a fifth arrest in the death of Jared Langworthy, found beaten and burned. Langworthy, 23, was murdered last December. TCSO said he and the suspects in his death are members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB).
Billy Shawn Griffith, 39, was arrested Wednesday night on first-degree murder charges. He joins Cody Lee Fulmer, Tyler Brett Coyle, Taylor Michelle Harper and Destiny Rae Asher who have all been accused in Langworthy's death.
TCSO said they are still looking for two men in Langworthy's death. Jerry Brian Williamson, also known as "One Eye," and Aaron Mitchell Welch. If you have information about them, call 918-596-5601.