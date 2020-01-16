Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers are on scene outside a home in the 3200 block of South Irvington Avenue, near 31st and Sheridan.

One person was taken to the hospital.

There is a delivery truck parked out in the street where the shooting is believed to have taken place. There are shell casings in the road.

Police are questioning possible witnesses.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Delivery truck in the road near the house:

 