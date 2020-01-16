News
Tulsa Police Investigate Shooting Near 31st And Sheridan
Thursday, January 16th 2020, 11:37 AM CST
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers are on scene outside a home in the 3200 block of South Irvington Avenue, near 31st and Sheridan.
One person was taken to the hospital.
There is a delivery truck parked out in the street where the shooting is believed to have taken place. There are shell casings in the road.
Police are questioning possible witnesses.
We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.
