News
Osage County Sheriff's Office Investigates After Husband, Wife Found Dead In Barn
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead near Prue.
Investigators said a husband and wife were found dead inside a barn two days ago. Deputies said the man shot his wife then called 911 to report he found a body.
They said he was later found dead nearby.
Investigators said they believe the couple had issues in their marriage. No names have been released, but we're told next of kin has been notified.
Related Story: Osage Co. Deputies Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide