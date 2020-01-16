Pawhuska Police Department Under Investigation, Chief Suspended With Pay
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva confirmed Thursday the city manager handed him a letter saying the department was being investigated.
Silva said it also noted he himself would be on paid administrative leave.
The OSBI was inside the police department, saying they had a warrant to investigate the department, according to Silva. Silva said this comes the day after his department found a pay discrepancy in its budget involving one officer.
Chief Silva said every officer in his department received a 50 cent raise after the ability to take patrol cars home was removed. He said he did not receive a 50 cent raise.
He said one officer, who has 14 months of experience, received a $2 raise, and is now making more than her superiors. Chief Silva said he and two sergeants went to the city manager Wednesday to ask about the $2 raise.
City Manager Dave Neely confirmed that Silva has been suspended with pay. He said it was a personnel issue, and he referred question to the OSBI and district attorney.
The OSBI told News On 6 that they are investigating allegations of a police department employee mishandling a confidential informant, at the request of the Osage County DA's Office.
District Attorney Mike Fisher issued the following statement:
"This morning at my direction the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant on the Pawhuska Police Department. Based upon that search warrant and the ongoing investigation, Chief Silva has been suspended by the City of Pahuwksa. We expect the investigation to be wrapped up within the next week and we anticipate that some charges may be filed." -- Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher