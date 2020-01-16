Baseball, Music Combine In New Exhibit At Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Museum
TULSA, Oklahoma - Imagine a baseball game with no music - no player walk-up songs, no "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," no nothing. Fact is you probably can’t, which is the point of a new exhibit at Tulsa’s Woody Guthrie Center.
The exhibit is titled "Take Me Out to the Ball Game, Popular Music and the National Pastime." According to Deana McCloud, the Center’s executive director, the Woody Guthrie Center is the perfect place to host the exhibit.
Why?
"Woody was a baseball fan," said Deana McCloud.
She said he even wrote a song about Joe DiMaggio called “Joe DiMaggio Done it Again.”
A crew from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles is in Tulsa to put the finishing touches on the exhibit. They’ve got the original lyrics to the 1908 classic “Take Me Out to the Ball Game."
There are special edition guitars from Fender, uniforms, sheet music and other memorabilia. The Tulsa Drillers are part of the exhibit too, with items from Drillers past and present.
The exhibit opens to the public Sunday, January 19 and closes May 10th.