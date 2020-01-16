Garth Brooks' Daughter Allie Colleen Paves Her Own Way In The Music Industry
Garth Brooks' Daughter Allie Colleen Paves Her Own Way In The Music Industry
Allie Colleen - like Jolene, as she’ll tell you, is following in the footsteps of one of the world's best-selling artists - her dad, Garth Brooks.
Allie isn’t turning to her famous father to help grow her career. She’s determined to blaze her own trail as a singer-songwriter.
She released her first single, ‘Work In Progress’ in 2019 and things have been busy ever since.
“We play little dive bars, we play really cool theaters, we play a lot of the festivals and fair circuit during the summer,” Allie said. “We have just gone literally anywhere that asked us, in no orthodox order.”
That’s the life of a musician just getting started and Allie can't imagine her world any other way.
“I knew my whole life I was going to be a singer,” she said. “I can't think of a time in my life where I didn't sing or want to sing.”
She grew up in Owasso as Allie Colleen Brooks, the youngest of three girls.
“My parents did an amazing job at just making us feel normal,” she said. “We were literally so normal. No one really knew, but I don't think anyone expected us to be normal.”
She went to public school, played sports and loved to sing, even though she didn't really grow up around music.
“Dad didn't ever play music around the house when we were kids. He didn't listen to the radio in the car. Music was not really a thing in the house, it was so interesting,” said Allie. “If he did play it, it was always only James Taylor or Randy Travis or a little bit of Michael Jackson, if he was feeling funky, I guess.”
For Allie, music was always there, it was in her blood and her dad knew it.
“I think dad was just kind of watching, like, 'she's got it, she wants to do it,'” Allie said.
Garth told Entertainment Tonight he warned Allie life on the road wouldn't be easy.
“A child of an entertainer has a steeper road than a child that's not of an entertainer,” said Garth.
Allie’s mind was made up, she wanted to move to Nashville and become singer-songwriter. After she graduated from Owasso High School in 2014, she made a deal with her dad that she'd go to college before chasing her dream.
“He was like, 'OK, our deal will be you have our full blessing to pursue music and do all that stuff, as long as you get a degree first,' she said.
Allie earned a songwriting and music business degree from Belmont University in Nashville in 2018.
“I don't think he thought the degree would be in songwriting,” said Allie. “I think he thought it would be in something else, a better plan B, but we did it and they've been so supportive and so awesome about it.”
She also got married in 2018, then got to work as a singer-songwriter going by her middle name - the name of another musician in Allie's family, her grandmother, Garth's mom, Colleen Carroll.
“Kind of the running joke in our family is I just chose the better singer, which is my grandma. His mom was an amazing singer. She sang in blues bars and stuff,” said Allie.
While Allie is proud of her roots, she said dropping Brooks takes off some pressure and gives her some separation. No matter how many times her dad has offered to help Allie’s answer is always the same.
“I've tried to help this girl a thousand times and every time she says, 'dad, I got it.' She wants to do it on her own. She's been that way since she was a baby. Try to help her get dressed, 'dad, I got it.' It didn't matter, she's got it,” Garth told Entertainment Tonight. “You just want them to push themselves and you want them to find that thing within themselves and I'm telling you right now, if you earn it yourself it means a million times more than if it's given to you.”
The day her first single dropped, Garth wouldn’t take no for answer. Like any proud dad, he shared his excitement with his fans on social media and it was an eye-opener for Allie.
“My goal for 2019 was to raise 10,000 followers on Instagram. When 'Work In Progress' came out, I think I was 73 away from that and I was so excited. Then dad made that post and we got 20,000 followers,” Allie said. “So, it was so cool and so special. It was such an awesome response from those people, but also to see something that was a year goal for me, with dad was achievable overnight, was exactly what we have worked so hard to not lean on.”
It seems the folks who found her through her dad like what they hear. She hasn’t lost any followers, instead her fanbase is growing because it’s clear in every note - she’s always singing from her heart.
“It's really important for me to care about the song. I'm not one of those people that has to have their name on it. If I hear a song that I love that means something to me, it'll probably mean something to somebody else,” said Allie.
Allie said she plans on releasing her next single on Valentine’s Day.