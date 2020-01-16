Garth Brooks' Daughter Allie Colleen Paves Her Own Way In The Music Industry

“I've tried to help this girl a thousand times and every time she says, 'dad, I got it.' She wants to do it on her own. She's been that way since she was a baby. Try to help her get dressed, 'dad, I got it.' It didn't matter, she's got it,” Garth told Entertainment Tonight. “You just want them to push themselves and you want them to find that thing within themselves and I'm telling you right now, if you earn it yourself it means a million times more than if it's given to you.”