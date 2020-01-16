News
Closing Arguments Expected In Trial Of Man Accused Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Closing arguments start tomorrow in the trial of a Broken Arrow man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and placing her body in a recycling bin.
Prosecutors said Konner Brunner shot and killed Lauren Kidd in November 2018.
Investigators think her body ended up at a McCurtain County paper mill.
Detectives said Brunner admitted to shooting Kidd.
Brunner's attorneys said his gun accidentally discharged and asked the judge to include a manslaughter option for the jury.