“The defense on this case made a motion for mistrial that was denied. The motion was based on concerns that social media had spread false information about the case. The State's motion for mistrial - which is what was ultimately granted - was based on fear that the jury might have inferred some actual evidence from defense's questioning during voir dire. Our position is that the State's motion should be treated as a dismissal and further that if the State is afraid of the jury hearing the actual facts of the case - they should probably not be trying it in the first place.”