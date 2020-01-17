"Christopher's commitment to his father's works have seen dozens of publications released, and his own work as an academic in Oxford demonstrates his ability and skill as a scholar," wrote Tolkien Society Chair Shaun Gunner in a press release. "We have lost a titan and he will be sorely missed."

In a second tweet, The Tolkien Society wrote Christopher was "Middle-earth's first scholar. Namárië." The word "Namárië" has a dual meaning — as both a greeting and a farewell in Quenya, a language created by J.R.R. Tolkien, CNET reported.

Christopher is survived by his wife, Baillie, and three children, Simon, Adam and Rachel.

Amazon is working on a sprawling and expensive streaming series based on the Second Age of Middle-earth, which comes before the events depicted in The Lord of the Rings, CNET reported. This week, the company announced numerous cast members, including English actor Robert Aramayo. Aramayo played young Ned Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, and will star as Beldor, the leading role in the new series.