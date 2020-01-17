News
Water Break Leaves Downtown Tulsa Residents Without Water
Friday, January 17th 2020, 5:20 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - City of Tulsa crews are working to repair a broken water line that has knocked out water to some downtown apartment buildings.
Officials said this is a 6 inch water break near 7th Street and Denver.
Officials said crews have been working here for weeks, but while they were working they found a collapsed water line.
Residents at the Central Park Condos said they have been without water since roughly 11 a.m. Thursday.
Workers said there are roughly 500 to 1,000 people without water; the city said this is also affecting four businesses.
Crews said the repairs could take about 6-8 hours.
There is no word yet as to the exact time water will be back on.