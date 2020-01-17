A surface low will move across central Kansas later this evening with temperatures across NE OK climbing into the lower 50s near the metro right before midnight before falling as the low passes to our northeast and the associated cold front moves southeast. This will bring dry air into the region later tonight into the weekend. Saturday morning starts in the mid-30s with highs expected in the mid to upper 40s along with sunshine and strong northwest winds for the first half of the day before decreasing later Saturday evening. Another back-door front arrives Sunday with colder weather that will continue for the early part of next week along with dry conditions. It appears a quick moving shot of shallow arctic air arrives Sunday evening and will keep Monday's highs mostly in the 30s.