Police Chief Candidates To Attend Meet And Greet
On Friday, Mayor G.T. Bynum is inviting Tulsans to meet with the final four candidates for the city's Chief of Police position.
At Friday night's meeting, each applicant will introduce themselves and share their vision for the Tulsa Police Department.
The final four candidates include: Major Wendell Franklin, Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen, Chief Eric Dalgleish, and Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks.
You can hear from all four of them at the meeting and ask them anything.
The meet and greet is at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ellen Ochoa Elementary School Auditorium.
Tonight's forum will be considered as the second round of interviews to see who will take over from previous chief Chuck Jordan, who announced his retirement.
Chief Jordan will retire at the end of this month, but Mayor Bynum said he's in no rush to make a decision. He says there is no firm deadline to appoint a new chief.
If necessary, Mayor Bynum said he'll have an interim chief serve until a chief is selected.