Broken Arrow Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
The Impactful Teacher for the month of January teaches at Liberty Elementary in Broken Arrow.
LeAnne Taylor and Dave Davis went to Liberty Elementary school in Broken Arrow to surprise P.E. teacher and special Olympics coach Christina Gould.
Christina has been a teacher for the past 8 years.
"This is why I do what I do. I love kids, I love people and I love seeing their successes" Christina said.
Christina received $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she likes.
Wortman Central Air Conditioning is also giving her and her fellow teachers a nice lunch together.
