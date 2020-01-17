News
Bill Filed In Okla. State Legislature To Regulate What Can Be Called 'Milk'
Friday, January 17th 2020, 9:32 AM CST
A bill introduced into the Oklahoma state legislature would only allow some types of milk to be labeled as such.
State Rep. Jim Grego (R-Wilburton) says milk that doesn't come from a goat, cow or "other hooved mammal" should not be labeled as milk in the state of Oklahoma. That would include soy, cashew, coconut and almond milk.
The bill calls for a "ban on all products that do not meet the requirements of subsection B of this section, including plant-based products mislabeled as milk."
