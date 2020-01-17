UPDATE: Tulsa Public Schools Notifies 84 Employees Of Layoffs In June
TULSA, Oklahoma - As we told you Thursday, Tulsa Public Schools has been notifying employees at the district's Education Service Center about layoffs coming in June.
TPS said the layoffs are due to the district's $20 million budget shortfall for the next school year. We now know the number of people they plan to lay off - 84. The employees were told in face-to-face emails and by certified mail.
The layoffs would be effective June 30 and must be approved by the School Board.
The affected positions are assigned to the Education Service Center, the Enrollment Center, the Wilson Teaching and Learning Academy, the transportation office, the maintenance office and other offices within school buildings.
Next week, the school board will vote on whether to close four elementary schools which would save several more millions.