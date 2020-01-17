Jury Finds Broken Arrow Man Guilty Of Killing His Ex-Girlfriend, Putting Body In Recycling Bin
TULSA, Oklahoma - The jury has returned a verdict in the trial of a Broken Arrow man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend then putting her body in a recycling bin. The jury found Konner Brunner guilty and recommended a life sentence with the chance of parole.
Brunner was found guilty of first-degree murder in Lauren Kidd's death in November 2018. Her body has never been found, but police did find DNA evidence at a paper mill in McCurtain County.
The jury had the option of life without parole, but instead the Broken Arrow man will be eligible for parole in 38 years.
Detectives said Brunner admitted to shooting Kidd but claimed it was accidental. Konner Brunner's attorneys said their client's gun accidentally discharged which is why they asked the judge to include a manslaughter option for the jury.