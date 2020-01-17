News
Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg To Speak In Tulsa Sunday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will make a stop in Tulsa Sunday, January 19. The candidate will speak at the Greenwood Cultural Center with doors opening at 1 p.m.
He's expected to discuss his economic mobility policy during his Tulsa visit.
"The proposal will offer a new path toward prosperity for communities often overlooked," a news release states.
The Greenwood Cultural Center is located at 322 North Greenwood Avenue.