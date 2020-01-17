News
Union Junior Wins 22nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Contest
Friday, January 17th 2020, 2:24 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Union sophomore is taking home $500 for winning the 22nd annual Martin Luther King Jr Oratorical Contest.
Joseph Terrell delivered his rendition of the famous "I Have a Dream" speech at ONE Gas headquarters this week.
"This is our hope. This is the hope I return to the south with. With this faith, we shall be able to cue out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope," said Joseph Terrell.
The event also showcased musical performances by the Hawthorne Elementary and Booker T. Washington High School choirs.