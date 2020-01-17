News
Jury Convicts Man For Murdering Sequoyah County Sheriff's Father
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Cherokee County jury convicts a man for murdering the Sequoyah County sheriff’s father.
Jurors found Richard Rainwater guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
Rainwater admitted in 2018 that he put Larry Lane, Senior in a chokehold until Lane went limp.
He then stole Lane's pickup and drove to Memphis where he checked himself into a mental hospital.
Rainwater could receive up to 38 years for murder, and 20 years for robbery.
A judge will sentence him next month.