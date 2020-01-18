Jared Butler scored 19 points and had six assists, helping No. 2 Baylor overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat Oklahoma State 75-68.

Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and four rebounds on Saturday and Devonte Bandoo scored 14 points for Baylor, which extended its winning streak to 15. Isaac Likekele scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys have lost five straight.