Broken Arrow World War II Veteran Honored By 2 Countries
BROKEN ARROW - Army veteran Jim Tygart has experienced firsthand what many of us have only read in textbooks. From fighting in the Battle of the Bulge to storming the beaches of Normandy, Tygart a World War II veteran and purple heart recipient, has given years of service and sacrifice. On Saturday two countries gave him their gratitude.
“It was hard to earn it but I am proud they gave it to me,” Tygart told News On 6.
He was awarded the French Legion of Merit medal by the French Consulate. It is the highest award someone can receive in France - a way of saying thank you for liberating the country 75 years ago.
Tygart, now 100 years old, remembers it like yesterday.
“I have a lot of dreams at night on whether I was going to make it or not make it and I did,” Tygart said.
Friends, family and fellow veterans filled the entire room of the Military History Center, where the ceremony took place.
“I didn’t know I had this many friends,” Tygart said. “I'm very happy to know I have this many people who came for me.”
Grant Moak is the Honorary Consul for the government of France and awarded Tygart the honorary medal.
“Every time I do this, this is the greatest honor I have, and every ceremony I find moving,” Moak explained.
He told News On 6 that the role Tygart played in communications was essential. He also said Tygart, an Oklahoma kid, was the only soldier who didn’t get seasick on the landing in Omaha, which allowed Tygart to move up in the ranks.
“[Tygart’s generation] was a generation that didn’t just look out after themselves, they were looking out for the future and those of us born after,” Moak said.
Tygart said he was honored to live long enough to receive the award. He said he also wears the medal for all who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“What goes through my mind is there were so many that didn’t make it, my friend didn’t make it, I wonder if I should have been the one that made it. I am receiving this for them,” Tygart said.