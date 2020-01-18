Police Investigate After Shots Fired At Penn Square Mall
Oklahoma City police responded to a shots fired call Saturday at Penn Square Mall.
Witnesses reported hearing five to six gunshots.
Authorities told News 9 an off-duty Oklahoma County deputy was working security, he reportedly responded and chased the suspect out of the mall.
An officer responding to the shots fired call lost control of her police unit causing the vehicle to roll. Officials said the officer was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life threatening injuries.
Police are searching for the suspect. He is described to be a black man wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, authorities said.
Police said no one was hit by gunfire. We're told a woman suffered a laceration from shrapnel.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.