Police Say 2 Arrested After Child Abduction In Tulsa
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say two children are back with their mother after investigators say their father took them away from their mother's boyfriend.
Tulsa police say Keenan Amir Love took the children from their mother's boyfriend's apartment near 51st and memorial around 6 Saturday night. Police say Keenan and his brother, Antonio Dejuan Love, entered the apartment by force, assaulted the boyfriend, and pointed a gun at him before leaving with the children.
Police were able to track the brothers to an apartment near east 36th street north and Lewis. Both were arrested and are now in the Tulsa County jail.