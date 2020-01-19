News
Bartlesville Police Investigating Possible Child Abduction
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police are investigating what they say could be a child abduction at the Robinwood Park on Saturday.
Investigators say witnesses saw a man picking up a little girl carrying her into a white SUV. Witnesses say the girl could be heard screaming and crying. Investigators say it is likely a parent/child situation, but they still need more information.
Bartlesville Police posted the photo below on their Facebook page. They say it is difficult to make out, but ask that if you do recognize the SUV to call BPD at 918-338-4001.
They say there are no reports of a missing child in the City.