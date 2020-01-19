Water Line Break Leaves Some Glenpool Residents Without Running Water
The City of Glenpool tells News On 6 many areas were without proper running water most of this weekend after a water line broke, an issue that took hours of searching for the city and hours of waiting for hundreds of residents.
"Not having any water is a problem," said Glenpool resident Barbara Ledford.
She said she has lived in her Glenpool home off of Highway 75 for nearly 18 years, and said she's frustrated after being without pressurized water since Friday.
"I can’t do laundry; I can’t use my dishwasher. I just wished they could get it fixed so I can resume a normal life," said Ledford.
Heather Kelly lives right down the street and faced the same dilemma. She said she went to another home to shower and cook.
"Water is the worst thing to go without, I would rather do without electricity or anything," Kelly told News On 6.
City Manager David Tillotson said they believe it all had to do with a break in an 8-inch water line in a creek near Lambert Park. He said it was challenging to find - thus delayed repairs.
"Given the recent rains that we had, there was standing water all over Glenpool," Tillotson explained.
He said some of the creeks crossing the city's larger lines were full, they could not see the breaks in the lines. Tillotson said police, fire, and water crews were out since Saturday morning searching the city- making this one of the largest water issues the city's had.
"I don't know if we could have done anything better, we did everything we thought we can do at that time, and it is difficult and we understand the frustrations our residents have," Tillotson.
The city says they are researching another possible line break and hopes to have answers by Monday.