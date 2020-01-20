News
Police: 1 Arrested, Stolen Vehicle & 74 Credit Cards Recovered
Monday, January 20th 2020, 3:35 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they discovered 74 credit cards after a traffic stop overnight, and when officers ran the tag they found out the vehicle was stolen.
Police said in addition to the 74 credit cards, officers said Keith Baldwin also had checks and IDs in his possession.
Police said Baldwin was driving the stolen vehicle with three other people in it.
Officers stopped Baldwin on Highway 169 near I-244 and took him into custody.
Police said that in late December, a woman reported her wallet stolen after it was taken at a local casino.
Police said that woman's credit card was one of those in the car.
Baldwin is now in the Tulsa County Jail, and police are working to get the vehicle back to its owner.