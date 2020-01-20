News
Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested After Driving Stolen Vehicle
Monday, January 20th 2020, 3:35 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a driver after finding him driving a stolen car along I-44 overnight.
Police said they ran the tag on the car just after 1 a.m. Monday and discovered it was stolen.
The driver turned onto Highway 169 and finally stopped near I-244.
Officers had to close the highway while they got everyone out of the car.
Police are now working to get the car back to its owner.