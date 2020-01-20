TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a driver after finding him driving a stolen car along I-44 overnight.

Police said they ran the tag on the car just after 1 a.m. Monday and discovered it was stolen.

The driver turned onto Highway 169 and finally stopped near I-244.

Officers had to close the highway while they got everyone out of the car.

Police are now working to get the car back to its owner.