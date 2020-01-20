A fast, upper level trough is diving down the plains today and will enter the Missouri Valley later tonight into Tuesday morning. This feature will spread light snow well to our east across part of Missouri with little impact for our immediate concerns. To the west, a decent upper level impulse will move eastward Tuesday into Wednesday and will provide enough lift for some showers or wintry precipitation to develop late Tuesday into pre-dawn Wednesday as this feature moves across the state. The lower levels of the atmosphere will be extremely dry, but warm and moist air is expected to move up and over the colder air at the surface. Additionally, due to the passage overnight and pre-dawn, the humidity values will be at the max and will allow the potential for some wintery mix to rain developing. At this point, any accumulation appears to be low. But the data is varied regarding the exact thermal profile for the early period of the system. The GFS (and other global models) remains warmer than the usually colder NAM products, which typically perform better with these types of cold air masses. But the complicating factor of the relatively warm-moisture incoming makes the forecast a little tricky. At this point, we’re going with a mix of snow to rain with any noticeable accumulations on the low side. Additional changes to this part of the forecast will remain possible.