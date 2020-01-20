TFD Responds To Mechanic Shop Fire Near 11th & 193rd East Avenue
Tulsa firefighters are responding to a mechanic shop fire near 11th Street and 193rd East Avenue.
Officials said the roughly 2,000 square foot metal building is a total loss and that they have 4 fire engines, 3 ladder trucks, 2 hazmat crews, and other crews responding.
Tulsa Police officers at the scene say the fire began when a worker accidentally pierced a gas tank while using a drill on a customer's car. The sparks from the drill then lit the fuel causing the fire to spread. The worker was able to get our of the building with two children.
Officers say the roof of the building collapsed and that crews will be working for hours to dig through the rubble to eliminate hot spots as there is still a lot of fuel inside.
No injuries were reported but several cars were inside.
This is a developing story..