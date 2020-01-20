News
Family Provides $1.5 Million Donation For OU Med's Neonatal Unit
Monday, January 20th 2020, 8:43 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - The OU Children's hospital is celebrating a new donation worth more than $1.5 million.
The donation will go toward building a comprehensive nutritional center.
The center will benefit all ages of children but will be especially important for infants in intensive care. Doctors say nutrition for babies inside of the Newborn Intensive Care Unit or NICU impacts lasting neurological development.
This expansion provided by the Le Norman family, whose daughter was in the same kind of NICU care, will provide an overall larger surface area for nutrition.
The new software inside the expansion will be able to track and analyze the exact amount of nutrition that certain infants need. The center will also be able to analyze human milk and determine if it meets different nutritional requirements.
"This is transformative for us as researchers and scientists as well. Because not only does it help us help the individual, but it actually informs our practice going forward," said Dr. Trent Tipple, a neonatology specialist.
Construction for the new facility will begin in February and doctors at OU Children's will start using the center in the fall.