News
Greek Chicken Bowls By WW
TULSA, Oklahoma - This afternoon Angela Parris of WW joined News On 6 with a healthy recipe for Greek Chicken Bowls.
Ingredients
- crumbled feta cheese
- 2 Tbsp - plain fat-free Greek yogurt
- 2 Tbsp -water
- 2 Tbsp-lemon zest
- 1 tsp, divided-black pepper
- ? tsp, divided-cooking spray
- 2 spray(s) uncooked cauliflower rice
- 3 cup(s) - dried oregano
- ? tsp - kosher salt
- ¼ tsp -fresh baby spinach
- 2 cup(s) -cooked skinless boneless chicken breast(s)
- 3 oz, shredded -fresh cherry tomato(es)
- ½ cup(s), halved -store-bought hummus
- 2 Tbsp -lemon(s)
- ? item(s), 1 wedge
Instructions
- Place feta in a small bowl and mash with a fork. Stir in yogurt, water, ¼ tsp lemon zest, and ? tsp pepper. Set aside.
- Off heat, coat a medium nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Add cauliflower rice, oregano, salt, and remaining ¼ tsp pepper. Cook until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add spinach and cook, stirring frequently, until spinach wilts, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in remaining ¾ tsp lemon zest.
- Spoon cauliflower rice mixture into a serving bowl. Top with chicken, tomatoes, and hummus. Drizzle with feta sauce and serve with lemon wedge, if desired.
- Serving size: 1 bowl