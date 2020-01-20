Nathan Hale Students Prepare Lunch For Greenwood Cultural Art Center
Tulsa Public Schools students served a special meal Monday at the Greenwood Cultural Art Center after the MLK parade.
Eight students from Tulsa's Nathan Hale High School spent the day preparing and serving food to employees from ONEOK.
"The students make all of the food," said Nathan Hale Lead Culinary Teacher, Margaret Dinsmore.? She said the students spent a lot of time preparing for the event.
"They learn how to cost out the recipes they learn all the ingredients all the techniques that are involved and then we practice that recipe until we get it exactly right," said Dinsmore.?
Monday's MLK lunch is one of the biggest events the class caters for the year. "I think for the most part I think to be involved in something like this particular event and to honor such an amazing man as Dr. King.
Because they want to be involved and we all want to be involved and this is a way that we can contribute to that day," said Dinsmore.
Along with honoring Dr. King, Nathan Hale Senior Billy Sutton said the event is more than just about the food the students served.?
"It's definitely got a whole hospitality side to it where you meet people, you learn how to deal with people, you learn how to just handle certain situations," said Sutton.
The students cater to multiple events throughout the city. Tuesday they'll start preparing for an event they are catering on Thursday.?