Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police team is working with the team at Will Rogers College Junior High and High School to investigate an alleged threat made on social media. We treat every social media threat as credible until we have fully determined otherwise. In addition to partner law enforcement agencies, this process can involve a number of team members including Campus Police, school leaders and their teams, facilities and operations staff, and district leaders at minimum.

We urge parents and families to talk with their children about the importance of good digital citizenship and the severity of the potential consequences for bad decisions made online. Regardless of the original intention of the post – whether it was a joke or an expression of frustration – students who make threats on social media can face long term suspension, arrest, and even criminal charges.

We also encourage all families to report any threats or rumors that have the potential to create an unsafe situation by calling our See. Hear. Share. hotline at 918-480-7233 or 918-480-SAFE. This hotline is monitored continually. All threats will be investigated by the police.