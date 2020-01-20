The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oklahoma was recently made aware of an Oklahoma Senate Bill filed by Sen. Dahm and cosponsored by Sen. Quinn to create MAGA (Make America Great Again) and KAG (Keep America Great) Specialty License Plates with proceeds from the sale of the plates “benefitting” veterans. Those proceeds are to be divided between Folds of Honor and Warriors for Freedom Foundation; both great organizations. However, it makes no mention of any other veteran service organizations or their members.

We strongly oppose any such use of veterans to promote a political cause or agenda, especially when only two of the many veterans’ service organizations (VSO) in our state are represented. The senators did not consult with the other VSOs in the creation or monetary compensation resulting in the production of these plates. We believe any time veterans are to be used to promote something in the state, all VSOs should be consulted prior to taking any such action. There are several avenues where these matters can be addressed where we all come together to discuss these very issues, such as the Oklahoma Veterans Council.

We strongly encourage all the VSOs in this state to take the same position on this bill as we have. Veterans, and their families, should not be utilized as leverage to promote a political ideal or agenda no matter what party it represents. Such use shows not only a blatant disrespect for those who have and who continue to serve our great state and our great nation, but also complete disrespect for the established veterans service organizations in our state who do a majority of the representative work of veterans. This cannot and must not be tolerated.

All VSOs in the Great State of Oklahoma should stand united in opposition to this bill.