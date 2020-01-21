Our main window for any wintry impacts will be from Wednesday 2am to about 9am. Additional precipitation will continue after this window but would be mostly in the form of light rain showers or some drizzle. If the temperature profile is even 2 degrees colder than anticipated pre-dawn Wednesday, some accumulation of snow would be possible. Temperatures through Wednesday will slowly climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s before also remaining steady Wednesday night into Thursday morning as our next upper level system quickly drops through the pacific northwest and into the plains. This will force a new surface low formation across either southeastern Colorado or southwestern Kansas with gusty southeast winds both Wednesday and Thursday across the central and eastern sections of the state. Higher dewpoints (and low-level moisture) will be increasing during these periods along with surface temps climbing into the upper 40s near 50 by Thursday afternoon or early evening. Additional showers will be likely late Wednesday evening into early Thursday before the main upper level system quickly exits the central plains taking our system out of the state. As it stands now, we may be mostly rain free Thursday after some early Thursday morning showers quickly leave. Based on the current projection for the upper level system, any wraparound snow will remain to our northeast, across part of eastern Kansas or eastern Missouri with the system leaving Friday morning. If the low tracks more southward than anticipated, some wrap around moisture would be possible across far northern OK and southeastern Kansas. At this juncture, we’re keeping a very low placeholder mention for some flurries Friday morning before clearing skies bring pleasant conditions across the state into the weekend with morning lows in the 20s and 30s and afternoon highs Saturday in the lower 50s and Sunday into the upper 50s or even some lower 60s.