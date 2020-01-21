TPS Board Scheduled to Vote On Possible School Closures
Happening Tuesday, the Tulsa Public School Board will vote whether to close four elementary schools.
Over the last few months, TPS has introduced several ideas to deal with the budget shortfall for next year, and now they will vote.
The district is facing a $20 million budget shortfall for the 2020-2021 school year.
TPS said closing Wright, Mark Twain, Grimes, and Jones elementary schools would save more than $2 million.
TPS said they have plans in place for those students. Students who attend Wright would move to either Eliot or Patrick Henry, those at Mark Twain would move to Wayman Tisdale elementary, the students at Grimes would move to Carnegie or Key, and the students at Jones would move to MacArthur, Lindbergh, or Bell.
The meeting is at 6:30 Tuesday evening at the Education Service Center.
It can also be streamed live on the TPS website.