News
Man To be Sentenced In Shooting Death Of Woman On Hwy 75
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tuesday, a man will learn how many years he'll serve in prison after a woman was shot and killed during a car burglary along Highway 75 last spring.
Matthew Thornbrugh's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 Tuesday morning at the Tulsa County Courthouse.
Thornbrugh shot and killed Angela Walker during a car burglary on the side of Highway 75 near Pine in April 2019.
Related Story: Tulsa Police Identify Woman Killed In Shooting On Highway 75
Police said Walker was having car trouble and left her car there while her father took her to work.
They came back to find Thornbrugh breaking into it.
Both men got into a scuffle, and Thornbrugh's gun went off - shooting and killing Angela Walker as she sat in the car.