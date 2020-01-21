News
Nearly 22,000 Attend Gun Rights Rally In Virginia
Hundreds of police were out in full force Monday as gun rights supporters rallied outside of Virginia's capitol.
Nearly 22,000 gun rights supporters gathered outside the Virginia State Capitol and were angry over newly proposed state gun laws.
Tensions have been rising since a mass shooting in Virginia Beach over the summer.
Since then, several bills have been introduced that would limit hand-gun purchases and require background checks.
But as gun rights protestors wrapped up their rally, those who want more restrictions on guns canceled plans for a counter demonstration.
Both sides said they'll be back at the capitol before lawmakers vote on the new gun laws.