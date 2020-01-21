JENKS, Oklahoma - The City of Jenks said a water line break means an emergency service interruption for a number of residents. The outage area is roughly from W.  K Place and 1st St. from 1st to 2nd St. 

The break was in the 200 block of W. K Place. The affected area includes about 40 homes and at least one business, according to a satellite map posted by the City of Jenks.

The City said water will be shut off at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The outage is expected to last from 4 to 6 hours.

"Please plan accordingly if you live or drive in this area. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and are working diligently to resolve this issue," a Facebook post said.

 