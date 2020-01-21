News
Jenks Emergency Water Outage Announced
Tuesday, January 21st 2020, 9:28 AM CST
Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma - The City of Jenks said a water line break means an emergency service interruption for a number of residents. The outage area is roughly from W. K Place and 1st St. from 1st to 2nd St.
The break was in the 200 block of W. K Place. The affected area includes about 40 homes and at least one business, according to a satellite map posted by the City of Jenks.
The City said water will be shut off at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The outage is expected to last from 4 to 6 hours.
"Please plan accordingly if you live or drive in this area. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and are working diligently to resolve this issue," a Facebook post said.