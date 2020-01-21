Sen. Inhofe Missed Swearing In For Impeachment Trial On Thursday Due To Wife's Stroke
Sen. Jim Inhofe is back in Washington, D.C., for the next step in the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.
Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, missed the swearing in ceremony on Thursday and is to be sworn in as soon as he arrived back at the Capitol.
Inhofe told News 9/News On 6's Alex Cameron that he was in Oklahoma on Thursday due to his wife, Kay, being hospitalized after suffering from a stroke.
Kay Inhofe suffered the stroke more than a week ago while Jim Inhofe was in Washington, Inhofe told Cameron.
Jim Inhofe said his wife did not suffer a lot of damage but was in the hospital for five days. She is now undergoing therapy and is improving, he said.
“I can feel the prayers out there. She's recovering nicely. But I did miss the opening of this impeachment trial," Inhofe said.
