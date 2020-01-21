Sand Springs Historical Museum Hosts Local Artist
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - A local artist is holding an exhibit of his paintings currently at the Sand Springs Historical Museum, located in the historic Page Memorial Library Building.
It’s called “Eclectic Visions of an Unruly Muse”, and it’s the perfect title for this exhibit of 20 or so William Sharp paintings. There’s a little bit of everything which gives us a nice window into what he likes to paint.
“I have people tell me I should paint a particular thing, but that would be no fun,” says Sharp.
Several of the paintings here are of Native Americans, particularly of the dancers, Sharp says he loves the colors and the faces.
“I love the expression and emotions that can be shown on the human face,” he said.
He’s created seasonal paintings that have become Christmas cards, and he wants to do a Route 66 series, but a painting of the Blue Whale is the only one so far. Sharp says it’s been a blast talking to people about his paintings, and if you want to see them, better hurry.
They’ll be up at the Museum for only a couple of more weeks.