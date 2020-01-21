Amber's Dip Duo With Salt & Lime Chips
TULSA, Oklahoma - These days a lot of people celebrate Taco Tuesdays but who needs tacos when you have this awesome recipe for chips and dip from Amber and Brooks.
- Pico De Gallo/Guacamole
- 4 vine ripe tomatoes
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 2 jalapeños
- 1 C fresh cilantro
- 1/2 lime
- 4 avocados
Salt to taste
(Pico De Gallo) Dice tomatoes, onion, and jalapeños, removing the seeds from the tomatoes and jalapeños. Combine with chopped cilantro and juice from 1/2 lime. Salt to taste.
(Guacamole) In a separate bowl, mash the avocado until mostly smooth. Add 1/3 of the pico de Gallo to the avocado and mix. Salt to taste.
- Salt & Lime Chips
- 1 pkg flour tortillas
- 1 lime
- Cracked salt
Preheat oven to 350° and line baking pan with parchment paper. Cut the lime in half and (flesh side down) rub each tortilla on both sides. Stack and cut tortillas into triangles or strips and lay flat, side by side, on baking pan. Season with cracked salt and bake for 8-10 minutes, flip and bake another 8-10 minutes. Remove from pan and serve.