Bartlesville Teen Writes Planetarium Show To Be Viewed Around The Country
A Bartlesville teenager is skyrocketing her way in the astronomy world.
18-Year-Old Abigail Bollenbach was recently recognized as one of the Mars Generation 24 under 24 Leaders, now she’s continuing to soar to new heights by creating her own planetarium show.
Bollenbach says she remembers sitting in a planetarium seat just like this one when she was just 4 years old, now she's on the other side writing her own planetarium show that could soon be used around the country.
"Of all the times I've sat in the seat, I never ever imagined I would be doing this,” said Bollenbach.
Bollenbach says she’s always had a passion for science, now she’s working to find ways to share that passion with others.
"It's so cool to see all the fancy maneuvers and everything come to life," said Bollenbach.
After hearing Abby speak to the Tulsa Astronomy Club, Jenks Planetarium director Dan Zielinski asked her if she wanted to turn her lecture about Cassini Huygen's Mission around Saturn into a planetarium show. Now after months of hard work, that dream is finally coming to life.
"We want to portray the fact that these little robots that we send out there aren't just toys, they're valuable information," said Jenks Planetarium Director Dan Zielinski.
Zielinski works with students a lot and says what stands out about Abby is that she's not just reading the lines, she understands what she's saying.
"She has a beautiful voice, she has a beautiful articulation but then she knows the science and she's passionate about it and you can definitely hear it in her narration,” said Zielinski.
Abby says not only has she learned a lot about Saturn, but the experience has also helped her overcome her fear of public speaking.
"This has definitely helped push that fear back a little bit and has helped me to kind of stick with what I love which is Saturn but to still kind of talk to people about it," said Bollenbach.
Hoping to inspire the next generation of scientists who may be sitting in these seats someday.
"To think that I could be that little nudge or that encouragement for another child that would be interested in astronomy just really drives me,” said Bollenbach.
The show is called “From Earth to Saturn” and will be open to the public on February 18th at 6:30 and April 14th at 6:30. You can find tickets here.