News
Make Your Own Pet Toys At New Tulsa Mother Road Market Boutique
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new business at Tulsa's Mother Road Market caters to pet lovers. It's called Knot Yours Pet Boutique. Knot Yours specializes in the design and production of handmade goods like rope toys and leashes for pets.
Customers can also make their own rope products.
"This is a good way for us to combine not only our passion for pets - but also something we're really excited about doing, which is creating and making," said Rebekah Cantor, Knot Yours Boutique at Mother Road Market.
Knot Yours Pet Boutique will be open everyday except Monday.