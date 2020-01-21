Man Gets Nearly 50 Years In Prison For 2019 Tulsa Homicide
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County judge sentenced a man for second-degree murder Tuesday after a jury found him guilty earlier this month.
Matthew Thornbrough was sentenced to 37 years in prison for second-degree murder and another 10 years for having a gun as a felon. The sentences will run consecutively.
Prosecutors said Thornbrough is responsible for killing a woman in a car pulled over on Highway 75.
Police said when this happened that even though the gun went off by accident, the suspect was committing a felony when Angela Walker died.
Tulsa Police said Walker was found dead in the passenger seat of a car in April 2019.
A witness told officers that he left his Cadillac parked on the side of the road because of a flat tire. When he came back later to fix it, he said he saw Thornbrough and Walker standing by his car, with one of his windows broken.
The witness told police the two quickly walked away and got into their car.
The Cadillac owner confronted the two about breaking into his car and told police Thornbrough immediately got a gun out and pointed it at him.
Officers said the two struggled over the gun, and it went off, killing Walker.
Walker's family was not in court Tuesday and did not provide a victim impact statement.
Her sisters sat down with News On 6 just a few days after she died.
"She's someone's daughter, she's someone's mother, she's someone's sister and she's someone's friend. She's a human - she's not some piece of crap,” Lowella Baker, Walker’s sister, said.
Walker left behind five children.
Thornbrough has previous felony convictions, and the judge told him today he is an example of why felons should not have guns.