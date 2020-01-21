TPS Board Votes On School Closings
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education held a meeting to vote on school closings.
"Right now, words don't describe it. Our kids have fought, and for them to close a school down because they don't know to manage money isn't fair to our kids," said Mary Hooks, a parent of a Wright Elementary School student.
The board voted to close Mark Twain Elementary and Wright Elementary so far.
Several parents and teachers attended the meeting, which comes after TPS announced struggles managing $20 million in budget cuts. Parents said they're frustrated because they feel like the board did not listen to their concerns. Others said the problems boil down to a lack of state funding.
TPS has also mentioned they have plans to lay off 84 employees this summer.