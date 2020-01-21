News
Former Salina Middle School Teacher Charged With Lewd Molestation
SALINA, Oklahoma - A former Salina Middle School teacher was charged with molesting several girls he taught.
An affidavit said eight girls from ages 14 to 15 told investigators that John Horner touched them inappropriately, stood too close to them, and said inappropriate things.
The affidavit said Horner told one girl "he was her only boyfriend" and that she could live with him because of her home issues.
Court documents said older students warned the girls about Horner's behavior.
The affidavit said school administrators did an internal investigation after the first girl spoke up and told police, "there was no further investigation needed." Police decided to conduct their own investigation.