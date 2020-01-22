Separately, Toyota said in a news release on Tuesday that it is recalling 2.9 million vehicles in U.S. because of an air bag problem, though it is not related to Takata. Instead, the recall is because of an electric part in the air bags that may not deploy in certain crashes.

The affected vehicles are the 2011-2019 Model Year Corolla; 2011-2013 Model Year Matrix; 2012-2018 Model Year Avalon; and 2013-2018 Model Year Avalon Hybrid

Toyota said it will notify vehicle owners by mid-March and that the automaker's dealer will fix the problem at no cost.